    Eye on Innovation: Teamwork Brings Magnet Housing Tools to Life at America's Shipyard

    Eye on Innovation: Teamwork Brings Magnet Housing Tools to Life at America’s Shipyard

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2026

    Photo by Daniel DeAngelis 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Code 275 Electrical Engineer Nicholas St. Laurent and Code 100TO.32 Program Analyst Joel Seamster demonstrate the magnetic housing tools developed in the Innovation Lab, including the unit that is installed onboard the submarine as well as unit developed for testing at the worker's desk. The units each are able to store multiple magnets of varying strength at specific specifications to activate alongside the hydraulic systems onboard.

    Date Taken: 01.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 08:48
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, Eye on Innovation: Teamwork Brings Magnet Housing Tools to Life at America’s Shipyard [Image 4 of 4], by Daniel DeAngelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

