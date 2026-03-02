U.S. and Royal Thai Navies conduct freefall jump operations during CG26

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SATTAHIP, Thailand (Feb. 25, 2025) - U.S. Navy and Royal Thai Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians carry a raft onshore following a floating mine response training during Joint Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 in Sattahip, Thailand, Feb. 26, 2026. The U.S. and Thailand are co- hosting the 45th annual Cobra Gold 2026, bringing in 8,000 troops from 30 nations together to participate in military training and humanitarian civic assistance projects in Thailand from Feb. 24 to Mar. 6, 2026. Cobra Gold 2026 strengthens how allies and partners work together and demonstrate U.S. commitment to regional security within the Indo- Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Natasha Ninete)