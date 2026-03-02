(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. and Royal Thai Navies conduct freefall jump operations during CG26 [Image 3 of 7]

    U.S. and Royal Thai Navies conduct freefall jump operations during CG26

    SATTAHIP, THAILAND

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Natasha Ninete 

    Commander Task Force 75

    SATTAHIP, Thailand (Feb. 26, 2025) - A U.S. Navy Sailor assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 jumps from a U.S. Army UH-60M Black Hawk assigned to 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA during a helocast floating mine response training as part of Joint Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 in Sattahip, Thailand, Feb. 26, 2026. The U.S. and Thailand are co- hosting the 45th annual Cobra Gold 2026, bringing in 8,000 troops from 30 nations together to participate in military training and humanitarian civic assistance projects in Thailand from Feb. 24 to Mar. 6, 2026. Cobra Gold 2026 strengthens how allies and partners work together and demonstrate U.S. commitment to regional security within the Indo- Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Natasha Ninete)

