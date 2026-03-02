U.S. and Royal Thai Navies conduct freefall jump operations during CG26

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SATTAHIP, Thailand (Feb. 26, 2025) - U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 and a Royal Thai Navy EOD technician prepare to conduct helocast floating mine response training from a U.S. Army UH-60M Black Hawk assigned to 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA, as part of Joint Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 in Sattahip, Thailand, Feb. 26, 2026. The U.S. and Thailand are co- hosting the 45th annual Cobra Gold 2026, bringing in 8,000 troops from 30 nations together to participate in military training and humanitarian civic assistance projects in Thailand from Feb. 24 to Mar. 6, 2026. Cobra Gold 2026 strengthens how allies and partners work together and demonstrate U.S. commitment to regional security within the Indo- Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Natasha Ninete)