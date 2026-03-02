Kolekole Pass Exercise at Lualualei Naval Complex Mar. 3, 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Navy led a multi-agency exercise March 3, 2026, designed to prepare for a safe and orderly secondary evacuation route from the Waianae Coast during times of emergency. The Kolekole Pass is a one-lane road between the Navy’s Lualualei Annex and the Army’s Schofield Barracks. The exercise was designed to demonstrate the ability to safely transit a large number of vehicles through the pass during an emergency. The concept was shown to have real world capability during the tsunami warning in July 2025. At that time, more than 400 civilian vehicles evacuated the Waianae Coast via the pass. The March 3 exercise provided an opportunity for all involved agencies to refine evacuation plans to ensure smooth transit in case of emergencies. The Navy worked with U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii, the State Department of Transportation, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, the City Department of Emergency Management, the Honolulu Police Department and the Honolulu Fire Department, to test plans for the evacuation of Waianae Coast residents quickly and safely during times of natural disasters or other crises. Approximately 100 vehicles from seven federal, state and city and county agencies participated in the second annual Kolekole Pass exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)