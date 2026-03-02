(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Kolekole Pass Exercise at Lualualei Naval Complex Mar. 3, 2026 [Image 3 of 6]

    Kolekole Pass Exercise at Lualualei Naval Complex Mar. 3, 2026

    WAIANAE, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2026

    Photo by Roann Gatdula 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    U.S. Navy Capt. Samuel White, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam commander and Hawaii State Senator, Samantha DeCorte, Waianae district representative, gather on Navy Lualualei Annex, in Waianae, Hawaii, March 3, 2026. The Navy led a multi-agency exercise, designed to prepare for a safe and orderly secondary evacuation route from the Waianae Coast during times of emergency. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 18:48
    Photo ID: 9547355
    VIRIN: 260303-N-KH177-1002
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.68 MB
    Location: WAIANAE, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    Kolekole Pass
    Emergency training
    Hawaii
    Exercise

