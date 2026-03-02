Kolekole Pass Exercise at Lualualei Naval Complex Mar. 3, 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Capt. Samuel White, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam commander and Hawaii State Senator, Samantha DeCorte, Waianae district representative, gather on Navy Lualualei Annex, in Waianae, Hawaii, March 3, 2026. The Navy led a multi-agency exercise, designed to prepare for a safe and orderly secondary evacuation route from the Waianae Coast during times of emergency. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)