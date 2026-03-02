U.S. Navy Capt. Samuel White, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam commander and Hawaii State Senator, Samantha DeCorte, Waianae district representative, gather on Navy Lualualei Annex, in Waianae, Hawaii, March 3, 2026. The Navy led a multi-agency exercise, designed to prepare for a safe and orderly secondary evacuation route from the Waianae Coast during times of emergency. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2026 18:48
|Photo ID:
|9547355
|VIRIN:
|260303-N-KH177-1002
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.68 MB
|Location:
|WAIANAE, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kolekole Pass Exercise at Lualualei Naval Complex Mar. 3, 2026 [Image 6 of 6], by Roann Gatdula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.