Edward Garrison recognized with Civilian Service Commendation Medal

Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport Commanding Officer Capt. Brandon Monaghan recently presented the Civilian Service Commendation Medal to Ship Operator Supervisor Edward Garrison. The medal is in recognition of Edward’s outstanding contributions and steadfast dedication as the craft master of the Yard Test Torpedo (YTT-11) range craft vessel from June 2015 to February 2025.