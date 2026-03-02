Edward Garrison recognized with Civilian Service Commendation Medal

Photo By Frank Kaminski | Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport Commanding Officer Capt. Brandon...... read more read more Photo By Frank Kaminski | Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport Commanding Officer Capt. Brandon Monaghan recently presented the Civilian Service Commendation Medal to Ship Operator Supervisor Edward Garrison. The medal is in recognition of Edward’s outstanding contributions and steadfast dedication as the craft master of the Yard Test Torpedo (YTT-11) range craft vessel from June 2015 to February 2025. see less | View Image Page

Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport Commanding Officer Capt. Brandon Monaghan recently presented the Civilian Service Commendation Medal to Ship Operator Supervisor Edward Garrison. The medal is in recognition of Edward’s outstanding contributions and steadfast dedication as the craft master of the Yard Test Torpedo (YTT-11) range craft vessel from June 2015 to February 2025.



The award nomination praised Edward for his leadership, technical expertise, commitment to safety, and exceptional mariner skills, which he demonstrated over five round-trip transits between Washington and California, totaling approximately 4,500 miles at sea. His meticulous attention to detail was instrumental in the successful completion of more than 300 critical operations involving torpedo firings and system testing. He also oversaw the establishment, operation, and maintenance of more than 50 ship moorings.



The nomination added that Edward has been a dedicated mentor who has directly contributed to the advancement of numerous crew members to the rank of captain. His expertise was also instrumental in the design and development of the YTT-11’s new console and bridge systems, which will be used in the service life extension of the YTT-10. And thanks to his commitment to safety, there have been no personnel injuries aboard both the YTT-10 and YTT-11 vessels during his tenure.



"Through his superior technical aptitude and passion for ensuring the highest quality of service, Mr. Garrison has upheld the highest traditions of the United States Navy," stated the nomination.



Congratulations to Edward on this well-deserved recognition!