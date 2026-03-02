(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Edward Garrison recognized with Civilian Service Commendation Medal [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Edward Garrison recognized with Civilian Service Commendation Medal

    KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Photo by Frank Kaminski 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport Commanding Officer Capt. Brandon Monaghan recently presented the Civilian Service Commendation Medal to Ship Operator Supervisor Edward Garrison. The medal is in recognition of Edward’s outstanding contributions and steadfast dedication as the craft master of the Yard Test Torpedo (YTT-11) range craft vessel from June 2015 to February 2025.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 14:59
    Photo ID: 9546944
    VIRIN: 260225-N-VX206-1002
    Resolution: 800x533
    Size: 81.53 KB
    Location: KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Edward Garrison recognized with Civilian Service Commendation Medal [Image 2 of 2], by Frank Kaminski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Edward Garrison recognized with Civilian Service Commendation Medal
    Edward Garrison recognized with Civilian Service Commendation Medal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Edward Garrison recognized with Civilian Service Commendation Medal

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    keyport; Civilian Service Commendation Medal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery