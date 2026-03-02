(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Missouri Army National Guard Band performs for Balboa Academy [Image 7 of 23]

    Missouri Army National Guard Band performs for Balboa Academy

    PANAMA

    03.02.2026

    Photo by Spc. Trey Woodard 

    U.S. Southern Command     

    A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 135th Army Band, Missouri Army National Guard, plays the trombone during a performance at Balboa Academy, Panama City, Panama, March 2, 2026. The event provided an opportunity to enhance, build community and deepen relationships with Panamanian partners through the universal language of music. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 14:55
    VIRIN: 260302-A-UJ512-1007
    This work, Missouri Army National Guard Band performs for Balboa Academy [Image 23 of 23], by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS

    Missouri Army National Guard
    135th Army Band
    Panama
    Interoperability
    JSCG-P

