Missouri Army National Guard Band performs for Balboa Academy

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 135th Army Band, Missouri Army National Guard, high-fives a student during a performance at Balboa Academy, Panama City, Panama, March 2, 2026. The event provided an opportunity to enhance, build community and deepen relationships with Panamanian partners through the universal language of music. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)
