Missouri Army National Guard Band performs for Balboa Academy

U.S. Army Sgt. Rebecca Bones, assigned to the 135th Army Band, Missouri Army National Guard, engages with a student during a performance at Balboa Academy, Panama City, Panama, March 2, 2026. The U.S. and Panama share a long history of mutual respect, cooperation, and commitment to sovereignty, prosperity, and security strengthened by deep historic, cultural, and economic ties. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2026 14:55
|Photo ID:
|9546940
|VIRIN:
|260302-A-UJ512-1008
|Resolution:
|5485x3940
|Size:
|3.31 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
