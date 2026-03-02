Missouri Army National Guard Band performs for Balboa Academy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Rebecca Bones, assigned to the 135th Army Band, Missouri Army National Guard, engages with a student during a performance at Balboa Academy, Panama City, Panama, March 2, 2026. The U.S. and Panama share a long history of mutual respect, cooperation, and commitment to sovereignty, prosperity, and security strengthened by deep historic, cultural, and economic ties. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)