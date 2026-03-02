(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MFR celebrates Algiers Mardi Gras Festival 2026 [Image 4 of 5]

    MFR celebrates Algiers Mardi Gras Festival 2026

    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Edward Spears 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)     

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Taylor Edmonds, training readiness non-commissioned officer, Force Headquarters Group, Marine Forces Reserve, carries the Marine Corps colors at the Algiers Mardi Gras Festival in New Orleans, Feb. 28, 2026. The display of colors holds deep significance, representing the Marine Corps’ enduring traditions of honor and pride, as well as their unwavering devotion to their country. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Edward Spears)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 10:14
    Photo ID: 9546242
    VIRIN: 260228-M-KH336-1076
    Resolution: 4640x6960
    Size: 3.87 MB
    Location: LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MFR celebrates Algiers Mardi Gras Festival 2026 [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Edward Spears, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

