MFR celebrates Algiers Mardi Gras Festival 2026

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Taylor Edmonds, training readiness non-commissioned officer, Force Headquarters Group, Marine Forces Reserve, carries the Marine Corps colors at the Algiers Mardi Gras Festival in New Orleans, Feb. 28, 2026. The display of colors holds deep significance, representing the Marine Corps’ enduring traditions of honor and pride, as well as their unwavering devotion to their country. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Edward Spears)