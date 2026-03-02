MFR celebrates Algiers Mardi Gras Festival 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Michael Brennan, chief of staff, Marine Forces Reserve, and Ms. Beverly Boyd, director of protocol, assist Samuel Manzella, a retired U.S. Marine Corps veteran at the Algiers Mardi Gras Festival in New Orleans, Feb. 28, 2026. The Algiers Point neighborhood in New Orleans has served as the headquarters of MFR since 2011. The Algiers Mardi Gras Festival is a celebration designed to unite diverse organizations and foster a strong sense of community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Edward Spears)