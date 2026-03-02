MFR celebrates Algiers Mardi Gras Festival 2026

U.S. Marines with the Marine Forces Reserve color guard present the colors at the Algiers Mardi Gras Festival in New Orleans, Feb. 28, 2026. The display of colors holds deep significance, representing the Marine Corps’ enduring traditions of honor and pride, as well as their unwavering devotion to their country. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Edward Spears)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2026 10:14
|Photo ID:
|9546238
|VIRIN:
|260228-M-KH336-1066
|Resolution:
|6067x4045
|Size:
|4.19 MB
|Location:
|LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
