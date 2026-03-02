260225-N-EJ479-1016 NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 24, 2026) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Anthony Spirito, a native of Southwick, Massachusetts, leads small-arms training aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman is in port at Naval Station Norfolk preparing for its Refueling and Complex Overhaul (RCOH), a once-in-a-lifetime modernization period that will extend the carrier’s operational life and enhance its ability to meet future fleet requirements. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Rees Davidson)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2026 20:31
|Photo ID:
|9545394
|VIRIN:
|260225-N-EJ479-1016
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 260225-N-EJ479-1016 [Image 5 of 5], by SN Rees Davidson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.