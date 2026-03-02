260223-N-MC044-1022 NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 23, 2026) Sailors organize supplies for Ships Coordinated Offload and Outfitting Plan (SCOOP) in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman is in port at Naval Station Norfolk preparing for its Refueling and Complex Overhaul (RCOH), a once-in-a-lifetime modernization period that will extend the carrier’s operational life and enhance its ability to meet future fleet requirements. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kojo Nnoma-Addison)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2026 20:32
|Photo ID:
|9545386
|VIRIN:
|260223-N-MC044-1022
|Resolution:
|4683x3122
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 260223-N-MC044-1022 [Image 5 of 5], by SN Kojo Nnoma-Addison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.