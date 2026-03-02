(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    260223-N-MC044-1022 [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    260223-N-MC044-1022

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2026

    Photo by Seaman Kojo Nnoma-Addison 

    USS Harry S Truman

    260223-N-MC044-1022 NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 23, 2026) Sailors organize supplies for Ships Coordinated Offload and Outfitting Plan (SCOOP) in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman is in port at Naval Station Norfolk preparing for its Refueling and Complex Overhaul (RCOH), a once-in-a-lifetime modernization period that will extend the carrier’s operational life and enhance its ability to meet future fleet requirements. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kojo Nnoma-Addison)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 20:32
    Photo ID: 9545386
    VIRIN: 260223-N-MC044-1022
    Resolution: 4683x3122
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 260223-N-MC044-1022 [Image 5 of 5], by SN Kojo Nnoma-Addison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    260223-N-MC044-1001
    260223-N-MC044-1015
    260223-N-MC044-1022
    260225-N-EJ479-1011
    260225-N-EJ479-1016

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USN
    Aircraft Carrier
    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery