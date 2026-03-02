Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260223-N-MC044-1022 NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 23, 2026) Sailors organize supplies for Ships Coordinated Offload and Outfitting Plan (SCOOP) in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman is in port at Naval Station Norfolk preparing for its Refueling and Complex Overhaul (RCOH), a once-in-a-lifetime modernization period that will extend the carrier’s operational life and enhance its ability to meet future fleet requirements. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kojo Nnoma-Addison)