(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    260225-N-EJ479-1011 [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    260225-N-EJ479-1011

    UNITED STATES

    03.18.2025

    Photo by Seaman Rees Davidson 

    USS Harry S Truman

    260225-N-EJ479-1011 NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 24, 2026) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Anthony Spirito, a native of Southwick, Massachusetts, leads small-arms training aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman is in port at Naval Station Norfolk preparing for its Refueling and Complex Overhaul (RCOH), a once-in-a-lifetime modernization period that will extend the carrier’s operational life and enhance its ability to meet future fleet requirements. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Rees Davidson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2025
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 20:32
    Photo ID: 9545390
    VIRIN: 260225-N-EJ479-1011
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 260225-N-EJ479-1011 [Image 5 of 5], by SN Rees Davidson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    260223-N-MC044-1001
    260223-N-MC044-1015
    260223-N-MC044-1022
    260225-N-EJ479-1011
    260225-N-EJ479-1016

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HST
    Truman
    Training
    MA
    CVN75

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery