Gen. Donovan Visits Ecuador

The commander of U.S. Southern Command, Marine Gen. Francis L. Donovan, shakes hands with Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa on March 2 in Quito, Ecuador. Donovan visited Ecuador March 1 – 2, 2026, to meet with the president and senior defense officials to discuss security cooperation and reaffirm the United States’ strong commitment to supporting the nation’s efforts to confront narco-terrorism and strengthen regional security. (U.S. Embassy Ecuador photo)
