Gen. Donovan Visits Ecuador

Photo By Michael Wimbish | The commander of U.S. Southern Command, Marine Gen. Francis L. Donovan, meets with...... read more read more Photo By Michael Wimbish | The commander of U.S. Southern Command, Marine Gen. Francis L. Donovan, meets with Minister of Defense Giancarlo Loffredo Rendón on March 2 in Quito, Ecuador. Donovan visited Ecuador March 1 – 2, 2026, to meet with the Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa and senior defense officials to discuss security cooperation and reaffirm the United States’ strong commitment to supporting the nation’s efforts to confront narco-terrorism and strengthen regional security. (U.S. Embassy Ecuador photo) see less | View Image Page

By U.S. Southern Command Public Affairs



The commander of U.S. Southern Command, Marine Gen. Francis L. Donovan, met with President Daniel Noboa and senior Ecuadorian defense officials on March 2 in Quito, Ecuador, to discuss security cooperation and reaffirm the United States’ strong commitment to supporting the nation’s efforts to confront narco-terrorism and strengthen regional security.



The March 1 - 2 trip to Ecuador was Gen. Donovan’s second to the region since assuming command of SOUTHCOM Feb. 5, underscoring Ecuador’s status as a key regional partner in the fight against narco-terrorist organizations. The general’s first visit to the region was to Venezuela February 18.



During meetings with President Noboa, Minister of Defense Giancarlo Loffredo Rendón and Gen. Henry Delgado Salvador, Chief of the Joint Staff, Ecuador Armed Forces, and other government officials, Gen. Donovan expressed gratitude for Ecuador’s contributions in combating cartels and narco-trafficking as well as its efforts to strengthen security in the Western Hemisphere. The leaders discussed continued collaboration to address common threats and explore opportunities to expand the bilateral security partnership.



"Ecuador is one of the United States’ strongest partners in disrupting and dismantling Designated Terrorist Organizations in the region," said Gen. Donovan. "The Ecuadorian people have witnessed firsthand the terror, violence, and corruption that these narco-terrorists inflict on communities across the region."



“The most effective way to defeat the threat of narco-terrorism is through shared responsibility and collaboration among regional allies and partners. Ecuadorian forces have consistently exemplified this commitment through its actions against narco-terrorists on their streets and in their communities.”



Ecuador is a valued and respected democratic partner with strong and longstanding ties to the U.S. armed forces. Bilateral cooperation continues to grow,with a focus on our shared interestssuch assecurity and economic development.



Ecuador's efforts to combat narco-terrorists are critical to its own security and the stability of the region. The U.S.-Ecuador security partnershipbenefitsthe Ecuadorian people while making the region—and the United States—safer.