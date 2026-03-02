(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Gen. Donovan Visits Ecuador [Image 1 of 6]

    Gen. Donovan Visits Ecuador

    QUITO, ECUADOR

    03.02.2026

    Photo by Michael Wimbish   

    U.S. Southern Command     

    The commander of U.S. Southern Command, Marine Gen. Francis L. Donovan, meets with Minister of Defense Giancarlo Loffredo Rendón on March 2 in Quito, Ecuador. Donovan visited Ecuador March 1 – 2, 2026, to meet with the Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa and senior defense officials to discuss security cooperation and reaffirm the United States’ strong commitment to supporting the nation’s efforts to confront narco-terrorism and strengthen regional security. (U.S. Embassy Ecuador photo)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 17:07
    Photo ID: 9545058
    VIRIN: 260302-A-BS728-1001
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 400.25 KB
    Location: QUITO, EC
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Donovan Visits Ecuador [Image 6 of 6], by Michael Wimbish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Gen. Donovan Visits Ecuador

    SOUTHCOM
    Ecuador
    Daniel Noboa
    Francis Donovan

