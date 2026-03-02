2025 Annual Awards Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Award recipients from the 2025 92nd Air Refueling Wing Annual Awards, pose for a group photo at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Feb. 20, 2026. The ceremony celebrated excellence across the wing for the year 2025, and recognized members who went above and beyond.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Conley)