2025 Annual Awards Ceremony

Members of the 92nd Air Refueling Wing bow their heads in prayer during the 2025 92nd ARW Annual Awards Ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Feb. 20, 2026. The ceremony celebrated excellence across the wing for the year 2025, and recognized members who went above and beyond.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Conley)