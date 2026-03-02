2025 Annual Awards Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Ryan Kunz, 92nd Mission Support Group Honor Guard manager, receives an award during the 2025 92nd ARW Annual Awards Ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Feb. 20, 2026. The ceremony celebrated excellence across the wing for the year 2025, and recognized members who went above and beyond.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Conley)