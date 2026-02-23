(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    IDGA Military Simulation and Training Summit (Feb. 25, 2026) [Image 2 of 2]

    IDGA Military Simulation and Training Summit (Feb. 25, 2026)

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Photo by Joshua Free 

    Capability Program Executive Simulation, Training, Test and Threat

    Marwane Bahbaz, chief technology officer for the U.S. Army’s Capability Program Executive Simulation, Training, Test and Threat (CPE ST3), takes part in a panel discussion during the IDGA Military Simulation Training Summit on Feb. 24 in Orlando, Florida. Bahbaz spoke about Army acquisition reform, and how industry can help the Army deliver capabilities faster to warfighters. The annual summit and its networking opportunities make it one of the top events for the simulation and training community. (U.S. Army photo by Josh Free)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 15:23
    Photo ID: 9544875
    VIRIN: 260225-A-GB960-1028
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 469.25 KB
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IDGA Military Simulation and Training Summit (Feb. 25, 2026) [Image 2 of 2], by Joshua Free, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Training
    Simulation
    CPE ST3
    Bahbaz

