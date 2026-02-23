IDGA Military Simulation and Training Summit (Feb. 25, 2026)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Marwane Bahbaz, chief technology officer for the U.S. Army’s Capability Program Executive Simulation, Training, Test and Threat (CPE ST3), takes part in a panel discussion during the IDGA Military Simulation Training Summit on Feb. 24 in Orlando, Florida. Bahbaz spoke about Army acquisition reform, and how industry can help the Army deliver capabilities faster to warfighters. The annual summit and its networking opportunities make it one of the top events for the simulation and training community. (U.S. Army photo by Josh Free)