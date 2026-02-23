(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    From Classroom to Chairside: Dental Program Builds Careers at Fort Eustis [Image 2 of 2]

    From Classroom to Chairside: Dental Program Builds Careers at Fort Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Skylar Ellis 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Anna Mende, Dental Assistant Program student and spouse of U.S. Air Force member Jesse Meade, 633d Communications Squadron, prepares dental instruments at the Fort Eustis Dental Clinic, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 5, 2026. The program teaches dental fundamentals and reinforces the curriculum through hands-on chairside training alongside dental providers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Skylar Ellis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 12:29
    Photo ID: 9544283
    VIRIN: 260205-F-XD903-1058
    Resolution: 4289x3153
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Classroom to Chairside: Dental Program Builds Careers at Fort Eustis [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Skylar Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    From Classroom to Chairside: Dental Program Builds Careers at Fort Eustis

