From Classroom to Chairside: Dental Program Builds Careers at Fort Eustis

Anna Mende, Dental Assistant Program student and spouse of U.S. Air Force member Jesse Meade, 633d Communications Squadron, prepares dental instruments at the Fort Eustis Dental Clinic, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 5, 2026. The program teaches dental fundamentals and reinforces the curriculum through hands-on chairside training alongside dental providers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Skylar Ellis)