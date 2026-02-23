From Classroom to Chairside: Dental Program Builds Careers at Fort Eustis

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chloe Osada, Dental Assistant Program student, assists a dentist during a tooth extraction at the Fort Eustis Dental Clinic, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 5, 2026. The program is designed to offer military families training for a career field that holds relevance and employability across the globe through classroom instruction and chairside rotations in foundational dental assisting skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Skylar Ellis)