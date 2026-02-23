Springfield Community Gathers to Remember 35th Anniversary of Desert Storm Cease Fire

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Steven B. Rice, Assistant Adjutant General-Air, Illinois National Guard, accepts Gov. JB Pritzker’s proclamation honoring Desert Storm veterans, from Mark Patterson, Field Service Manager for the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs during the Operation Desert Storm Remembrance Ceremony Feb. 28 at the Illinois State Military Museum in Springfield. Feb. 28 marked the 35th anniversary of the Desert Storm cease fire, in which 18 Illinois service members would make the ultimate sacrifice.