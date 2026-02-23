(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Springfield Community Gathers to Remember 35th Anniversary of Desert Storm Cease Fire [Image 2 of 2]

    SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2026

    Photo by Barbara Wilson 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Steven B. Rice, Assistant Adjutant General-Air, Illinois National Guard, accepts Gov. JB Pritzker’s proclamation honoring Desert Storm veterans, from Mark Patterson, Field Service Manager for the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs during the Operation Desert Storm Remembrance Ceremony Feb. 28 at the Illinois State Military Museum in Springfield. Feb. 28 marked the 35th anniversary of the Desert Storm cease fire, in which 18 Illinois service members would make the ultimate sacrifice.

    Date Taken: 02.28.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 12:28
    Photo ID: 9544267
    VIRIN: 260228-A-YR062-2390
    Resolution: 1200x1017
    Size: 513.84 KB
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Springfield Community Gathers to Remember 35th Anniversary of Desert Storm Cease Fire [Image 2 of 2], by Barbara Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

