(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Springfield Community Gathers to Remember 35th Anniversary of Desert Storm Cease Fire [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Springfield Community Gathers to Remember 35th Anniversary of Desert Storm Cease Fire

    SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2026

    Photo by Barbara Wilson 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Steven B. Rice, Assistant Adjutant General-Air, Illinois National Guard, shares a story of cousins who served in the Illinois Army National Guard and were two of the nearly 1,400 Illinois National Guard Soldiers and Airmen deployed to Saudi Arabia during Desert Storm. The two cousins served with the 1644th Transportation Company in Rock Falls and transported Iraqi Prisoners during their deployment.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 12:28
    Photo ID: 9544261
    VIRIN: 260228-A-YR062-2348
    Resolution: 1200x1418
    Size: 766.8 KB
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Springfield Community Gathers to Remember 35th Anniversary of Desert Storm Cease Fire [Image 2 of 2], by Barbara Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Springfield Community Gathers to Remember 35th Anniversary of Desert Storm Cease Fire
    Springfield Community Gathers to Remember 35th Anniversary of Desert Storm Cease Fire

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Springfield Community Gathers to Remember 35th Anniversary of Desert Storm Cease Fire

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Illinois National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery