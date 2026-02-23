Springfield Community Gathers to Remember 35th Anniversary of Desert Storm Cease Fire

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Steven B. Rice, Assistant Adjutant General-Air, Illinois National Guard, shares a story of cousins who served in the Illinois Army National Guard and were two of the nearly 1,400 Illinois National Guard Soldiers and Airmen deployed to Saudi Arabia during Desert Storm. The two cousins served with the 1644th Transportation Company in Rock Falls and transported Iraqi Prisoners during their deployment.