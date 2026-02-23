Photo By Barbara Wilson | Brig. Gen. Steven B. Rice, Assistant Adjutant General-Air, Illinois National Guard,...... read more read more Photo By Barbara Wilson | Brig. Gen. Steven B. Rice, Assistant Adjutant General-Air, Illinois National Guard, shares a story of cousins who served in the Illinois Army National Guard and were two of the nearly 1,400 Illinois National Guard Soldiers and Airmen deployed to Saudi Arabia during Desert Storm. The two cousins served with the 1644th Transportation Company in Rock Falls and transported Iraqi Prisoners during their deployment. see less | View Image Page

Springfield Community Gathers to Remember 35th Anniversary of Desert Storm Cease Fire

Brig. Gen. Steven B. Rice was a 23-year-old Staff Sergeant serving on active duty in the U.S. Air Force at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona during Operation Desert Storm.



Rice, now the Assistant Adjutant General – Air, Illinois National Guard, told the group gathered at the Illinois State Military Museum in Springfield, Feb. 28, to mark the 35th anniversary of the Persian Gulf War cease fire, commonly know as Operation Desert Storm, that although he didn’t deploy during that time, he and his fellow Airmen were training and ready to go.



“Desert Storm demonstrated our military strengths,” Rice said. “It also demonstrated the strength and resolve of our families and communities here in Illinois.”



Approximately 695,000 U.S. service members deployed to the Middle East. About 400 U.S. service members lost their lives during the deployment, including 18 service members with ties to Illinois.



“Desert Storm remains one of our proudest moments,” said Mark Patterson, the Field Service Manager for the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs, and a Persian Gulf War veteran who deployed to Saudi Arabia with the 92nd Medical Battalion. “It remains a testament to what can be achieved through international cooperation and American resolve. As part of the largest coalition of military forces since World War II, the United States stood with 38 partner nations from five continents to liberate Kuwait.”



Rice reminded everyone gathered Desert Storm showcased, and what continues to be the strength of the military today is the people who wear the cloth of their nation.



“The strength of our military is our Soldiers, Airmen, Sailors, Marines, Coast Guard personnel, and today we can add Space Force Guardians,” he said. “Our nation’s diplomatic ability to build an international coalition, and the modern precision weapons we unveiled during Desert Storm are also tremendous strengths that support our national defense today.”



About 1,400 Illinois National Guard Soldiers and Airmen were activated for service during Desert Storm, including transportation, medical, military police, and aerial refueling units among others.



“Two of my first cousins, Lisa and Sheri, who were 18 and 20-years old were assigned to the 1644th Transportation Company, based in Rock Falls and deployed to Saudi Arabia where they transported Iraqi Prisoners,” Rice said. “I believe the last thing they thought when they joined the Illinois National Guard is they would be deployed halfway around the world, performing the duties they were performing.”



“For several weeks leading up to the United Nations’ deadline ordering Saddam Husein to withdraw from Kuwait images and video of our service members preparing their equipment and rehearsing their drills were all over the media,” he said. “Our service members were fit professionals with high morale. Their dedication and eagerness to defend freedom and represent the United States against a tyrant and his Army inspired us and continues to inspire us today.”



Rice said Desert Storm also demonstrated America’s technological might to the rest of the world.



“Many of us remember the green and grainy night vision video of bombs, rockets, and missiles raining down on Baghdad, and anti-aircraft fire returning from the ground,” he said.



Rice said compared to other conflicts this precision approach was characterized as antiseptic.



“No matter how swift and accurate our military operations are, they are never antiseptic,” he said. “It is personal and it is costly. As we remember Desert Storm, we must celebrate the effort and achievement of our military, and the me and women who served and sacrificed to bring victory.”



Rice said the nation must also remember and honor the families who lost a loved one in the service of our nation.



“It is our duty, as President Lincoln prompted us ‘to care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow, and his orphan’,” he said.