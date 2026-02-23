USS Tripoli Conducts Shipboard Recovery Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. j.g. Sebastian Castano, the Boatswain aboard America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), demonstrates using a rescue strop during a shipboard recovery training Mar. 2, 2026. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Paul LeClair)