Lt. j.g. Sebastian Castano, the Boatswain aboard America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), demonstrates using a rescue strop during a shipboard recovery training Mar. 2, 2026. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Paul LeClair)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2026 09:21
|Photo ID:
|9543886
|VIRIN:
|260302-N-KX492-4238
|Resolution:
|4322x2881
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli Conducts Shipboard Recovery Training [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Paul LeClair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.