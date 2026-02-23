(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Tripoli Conducts Shipboard Recovery Training [Image 1 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Tripoli Conducts Shipboard Recovery Training

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.01.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Paul LeClair 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Lt. j.g. Sebastian Castano, the Boatswain aboard America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), demonstrates the use of a polypropylene line during a shipboard recovery training Mar. 2, 2026. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Paul LeClair)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 09:21
    Photo ID: 9543877
    VIRIN: 260302-N-KX492-4007
    Resolution: 3747x2498
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Conducts Shipboard Recovery Training [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Paul LeClair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Tripoli Conducts Shipboard Recovery Training
    USS Tripoli Conducts Shipboard Recovery Training
    USS Tripoli Conducts Shipboard Recovery Training
    USS Tripoli Conducts Shipboard Recovery Training
    USS Tripoli Conducts Shipboard Recovery Training
    USS Tripoli Conducts Shipboard Recovery Training
    USS Tripoli Conducts Shipboard Recovery Training
    USS Tripoli Conducts Shipboard Recovery Training
    USS Tripoli Conducts Shipboard Recovery Training
    USS Tripoli Conducts Shipboard Recovery Training
    USS Tripoli Conducts Shipboard Recovery Training
    USS Tripoli Conducts Shipboard Recovery Training
    USS Tripoli Conducts Shipboard Recovery Training
    USS Tripoli Conducts Shipboard Recovery Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tripoli
    Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery