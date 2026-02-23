(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    520th Infantry Departs Ashland [Image 6 of 8]

    520th Infantry Departs Ashland

    GULF OF THAILAND

    02.28.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Hetherington 

    USS Ashland (LSD 48)

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 520th Infantry Battalion board an Army UH-60 Black Hawk assigned to 16th Combat Aviation Brigade on the flight deck of the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 in the Gulf of Thailand, Feb. 28, 2026. Cobra Gold 2026 is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John B. Hetherington)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 06:21
    Photo ID: 9543703
    VIRIN: 260301-N-DC740-1092
    Resolution: 4129x3303
    Size: 2.72 MB
    Location: GULF OF THAILAND
    This work, 520th Infantry Departs Ashland [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 John Hetherington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TFASH
    Task Force Ashland

