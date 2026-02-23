520th Infantry Departs Ashland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk assigned to 16th Combat Aviation Brigade lands on the flight deck of the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) as Army Soldiers assigned to the 520th Infantry Battalion stand by to board during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 in the Gulf of Thailand, Feb. 28, 2026. Cobra Gold 2026 is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John B. Hetherington)