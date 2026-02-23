520th Infantry Departs Ashland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawks assigned to 16th Combat Aviation Brigade fly by the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 in the Gulf of Thailand, Feb. 28, 2026. Cobra Gold 2026 is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John B. Hetherington)