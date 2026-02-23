Senior Chief Frocking Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Mar. 2, 2026) - Capt. Nicolas Leclerc, the commanding officer of Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, delivers a speech during a Frocking ceremony at the Chapel of the Good Shepherd onboard NAF Atsugi. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)