    Senior Chief Frocking Ceremony [Image 5 of 8]

    Senior Chief Frocking Ceremony

    JAPAN

    03.01.2026

    Photo by Taylor Ardito 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Mar. 2, 2026) - Senior Chief Master-at-Arms Brian Breeding, a sailor assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi’s Security Department, poses for a group photo with his family during a Frocking Ceremony at the Chapel of the Good Shepherd onboard NAF Atsugi. Breeding was one of the two sailors who were promoted to Senior Chief Petty Officer during the ceremony. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 00:36
    Photo ID: 9543489
    VIRIN: 260301-D-BB059-1720
    Resolution: 6455x4308
    Size: 3.34 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Senior Chief Frocking Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Taylor Ardito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

