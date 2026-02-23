Senior Chief Frocking Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Mar. 2, 2026) - Senior Chief Master-at-Arms Matthew Rodriguez, a sailor assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi’s Security Department, poses for a group photo with his family during a Frocking Ceremony at the Chapel of the Good Shepherd onboard NAF Atsugi. Rodriguez was one of the two sailors who were promoted to Senior Chief Petty Officer during the ceremony. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)