    U.S. and Partners Conduct Counter-Landing during Cobra Gold 2026 [Image 1 of 6]

    U.S. and Partners Conduct Counter-Landing during Cobra Gold 2026

    HAT YAO BEACH, THAILAND

    02.28.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Briana Vera 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. service members and other key leaders observe the counter-landing on Hat Yao Beach during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026, Rayong Province, Thailand, Feb. 28, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthens regional partnerships and demonstrates U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Briana Vera)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2026
    Date Posted: 03.01.2026 21:30
    Photo ID: 9543372
    VIRIN: 260228-M-GT239-1019
    Resolution: 7450x5321
    Size: 5.37 MB
    Location: HAT YAO BEACH, TH
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Partners Conduct Counter-Landing during Cobra Gold 2026 [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Briana Vera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    40th Infantry Division
    Cobra Gold
    I MEF
    Joint Partners
    Task Force Ashland

