U.S. service members and other key leaders observe the counter-landing on Hat Yao Beach during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026, Rayong Province, Thailand, Feb. 28, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthens regional partnerships and demonstrates U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Briana Vera)
|02.28.2026
|03.01.2026 21:30
|9543372
|260228-M-GT239-1019
|7450x5321
|5.37 MB
|HAT YAO BEACH, TH
|7
|0
This work, U.S. and Partners Conduct Counter-Landing during Cobra Gold 2026 [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Briana Vera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.