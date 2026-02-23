U.S. and Partners Conduct Counter-Landing during Cobra Gold 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen William Prendergrast, commanding general of the 40th Infantry Division, California Army National Guard, speaks with Col. Robb T. McDonald, Commanding Officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force about the counter-landing on Hat Yao Beach during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026, Rayong Province, Thailand, Feb. 28, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthens regional partnerships and demonstrates U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Briana Vera)