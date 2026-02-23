(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. and Partners Conduct Counter-Landing during Cobra Gold 2026 [Image 3 of 6]

    U.S. and Partners Conduct Counter-Landing during Cobra Gold 2026

    HAT YAO BEACH, THAILAND

    02.28.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Briana Vera 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Karl Specht, company commander assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, watches the counter-landing during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Hat Yao Beach, Rayong Province, Thailand, Feb. 28, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthens regional partnerships and demonstrates U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Briana Vera)

