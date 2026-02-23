(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Army Reserve Nutrition Hot Food Event [Image 4 of 17]

    U.S. Army Reserve Nutrition Hot Food Event

    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2026

    Photo by Calvin Reimold 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    Staff Sgt. Jancarlo Santiago Rivera, 377th Theater Sustainment Command, 777th Quartermaster Detachment, zests a lime during a nutritional hot food event at the 50th Joint Culinary Training Exercise at Fort Lee, Virginia March 1, 2026. The JCTE is an annual event showcasing culinary talent across all components of the Department of Defense and partner nations and is the largest American Culinary Federation sanctioned event in North America.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2026
    Date Posted: 03.01.2026 19:59
    Photo ID: 9543300
    VIRIN: 260301-A-SZ193-2309
    Resolution: 6242x4163
    Size: 6.51 MB
    Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Reserve Nutrition Hot Food Event [Image 17 of 17], by Calvin Reimold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    culinary arts
    Ft. Lee
    CASCOM
    Army Reserve
    50thJCTE
    Nutrition Hot Food Event

