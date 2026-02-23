U.S. Army Reserve Nutrition Hot Food Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Shanea Benner (left), 377th Theater Sustainment Command, 780th Quartermaster Detachment, and Staff Sgt. Jancarlo Santiago Rivera, 377th Theater Sustainment Command, 777th Quartermaster Detachment, listen to judges comments after a nutritional hot food event at the 50th Joint Culinary Training Exercise at Fort Lee, Virginia March 1, 2026. The JCTE is an annual event showcasing culinary talent across all components of the Department of Defense and partner nations and is the largest American Culinary Federation sanctioned event in North America.