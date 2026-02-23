Golf Company Pick Up

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Lagarius Tyus, a senior drill instructor with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, delivers the senior drill instructor speech to his new platoon during pick up day on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 28, 2026. During pick up recruits will meet the drill instructors responsible for their training for the next 13 weeks. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Staff Sgt. Brendan Custer)