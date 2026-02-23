Golf Company Pick Up

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Capt Ahmad Johnson, a series commander with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, delivers the series commander speech to one of his new platoons during pick up day on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 28, 2026. During pick up recruits will meet the drill instructors responsible for their training for the next 13 weeks. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Staff Sgt. Brendan Custer)