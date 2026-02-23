Golf Company Pick Up

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps drill instructors with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, recite the drill instructor's creed in front of their new platoon during pick up day on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 28, 2026. During pick up recruits will meet the drill instructors responsible for their training for the next 13 weeks. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Staff Sgt. Brendan Custer)