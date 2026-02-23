(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Golf Company Pick Up

    Golf Company Pick Up

    MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brendan Custer 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps drill instructors with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, recite the drill instructor's creed in front of their new platoon during pick up day on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 28, 2026. During pick up recruits will meet the drill instructors responsible for their training for the next 13 weeks. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Staff Sgt. Brendan Custer)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2026
    Date Posted: 03.01.2026 16:00
    Photo ID: 9542964
    VIRIN: 250225-M-QS584-1022
    Resolution: 5522x3106
    Size: 2.13 MB
    Location: MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Drill Instructor
    recruit training
    MCRDPI
    USMC

