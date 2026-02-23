(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Medal of Honor March 2026: Media Day [Image 3 of 4]

    03.01.2026

    Photo by Leroy Council 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Command Sgt. Maj. (retired) Terry P. Richardson, prepares for an on-camera interview with media representatives during the U.S. Army's Medal of Honor Media Day, Arlington, Virginia, March 1, 2026. Richardson will receive the Medal of Honor during a White House ceremony, March 2, 2026, for acts of conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty on Sept. 14, 1968, when then-Staff Sgt. Richardson was serving as the Lima Platoon Leader with Company A, 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Division during action in the vicinity of Loc Ninh, Republic of Vietnam.

    Date Taken: 03.01.2026
    Date Posted: 03.01.2026 11:25
    VIRIN: 260301-A-NZ457-6117
