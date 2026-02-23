Medal of Honor March 2026: Media Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chris Edmonds, son of Master Sgt. Roddie Edmonds, is interviewed during the U.S. Army's Medal of Honor Media Day, Arlington, Va., March 1, 2026. Master Sgt. Edmonds, a member of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 422nd Infantry Regiment, 106th Infantry Division, will posthumously receive the Medal of Honor during a White House ceremony, March 2, 2026, for acts of conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty from Jan. 27, 1945 to March 30, 1945, when he was a prisoner of war at Stalag IX A in Ziegenhain, Germany.