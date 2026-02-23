(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Medal of Honor March 2026: Media Day

    Medal of Honor March 2026: Media Day

    UNITED STATES

    03.01.2026

    Photo by Leroy Council 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Chris Edmonds, son of Master Sgt. Roddie Edmonds, is interviewed during the U.S. Army's Medal of Honor Media Day, Arlington, Va., March 1, 2026. Master Sgt. Edmonds, a member of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 422nd Infantry Regiment, 106th Infantry Division, will posthumously receive the Medal of Honor during a White House ceremony, March 2, 2026, for acts of conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty from Jan. 27, 1945 to March 30, 1945, when he was a prisoner of war at Stalag IX A in Ziegenhain, Germany.

    Date Taken: 03.01.2026
    Date Posted: 03.01.2026 11:25
    Photo ID: 9542728
    VIRIN: 260301-A-NZ457-7332
    Resolution: 1620x1080
    Size: 363.31 KB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medal of Honor March 2026: Media Day [Image 4 of 4], by Leroy Council, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MOH2026MAR

